State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 59,997 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after buying an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after buying an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,381,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in bluebird bio by 2,729.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 524,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after buying an additional 506,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,481,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE opened at $18.44 on Monday. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.14 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.94.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

