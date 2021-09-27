State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY) by 69.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,265 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oppenheimer were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 480.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 96.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 44.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 61.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPY stock opened at $44.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.06. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.40 and a 12-month high of $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $566.80 million, a PE ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $340.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Oppenheimer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc engages as a middle-market investment bank and full service broker-dealer. It operates through the following segments: Private Client, Asset Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate/Other. The Private Client segment consists of commissions and a proportionate amount of fee income earned on assets under management (AUM), net interest earnings on client margin loans and cash balances, fees from money market funds, custodian fees, net contributions from stock loan activities and financing activities, and direct expenses.

