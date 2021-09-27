State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domo by 21.5% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Domo by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Domo by 45.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Domo by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOMO opened at $84.56 on Monday. Domo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $98.35. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 2.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.81.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Domo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.50.

About Domo

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

