State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,942 Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,942 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in LendingTree were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 38.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,811,000 after purchasing an additional 141,403 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LendingTree by 22.4% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 407,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,856,000 after purchasing an additional 74,505 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in LendingTree during the second quarter worth about $8,751,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in LendingTree by 466.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 34,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 28,608 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in LendingTree during the first quarter worth about $5,816,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LendingTree stock opened at $154.50 on Monday. LendingTree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $150.29 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -223.91 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.27.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LendingTree news, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

