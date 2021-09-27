State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.92.
NYSE:STT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $94.64.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.
In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
State Street Company Profile
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
