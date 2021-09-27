State Street (NYSE:STT) PT Lowered to $111.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $111.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. UBS Group raised State Street from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Get State Street alerts:

NYSE:STT opened at $85.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.50. State Street has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $94.64.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In other State Street news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,517.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in State Street by 497.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 91,555 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 76,236 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in State Street by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,691,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $715,142,000 after purchasing an additional 455,882 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in State Street by 2.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,670,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $137,408,000 after purchasing an additional 32,661 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in State Street by 7.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in State Street during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.