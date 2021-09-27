Stevens Capital Management LP Buys 8,878 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Stevens Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.6% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 108.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,223,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,818,000 after purchasing an additional 211,863 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATVI. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Argus downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.91.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $75.78. 81,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,587,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 3,950 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 12,465 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

