Stevens Capital Management LP Has $5.62 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for 1.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total value of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.37.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.26. 60,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,890,768. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.42. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.