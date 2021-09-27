Stevens Capital Management LP Has $716,000 Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Stevens Capital Management LP grew its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 756.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,919,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,415,000 after acquiring an additional 26,697 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 451.5% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHW. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.75.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 7,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.22, for a total value of $2,380,074.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,094 shares in the company, valued at $5,268,712.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 215,997 shares of company stock valued at $62,880,055 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

SHW stock traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $290.14. 5,490 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,628. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.38. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $218.06 and a 1-year high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $76.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.