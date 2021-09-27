Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $1.14 Million in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 14,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 306.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,263,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,765,000 after purchasing an additional 4,724,331 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 130.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,479,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,438 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,126,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 23.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,462,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total value of $148,081.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,448.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $47,079.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,621.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,798 shares of company stock worth $1,800,304. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.47. 66,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,305,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $74.14 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 293.48%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

