Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $2.02 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 0.6% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 31.0% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,259 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in salesforce.com by 204.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,745,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $581,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843,937 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 13.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,768,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 35.6% in the first quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,222,384 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $894,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.27.

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $283.36. 64,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,469,788. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $238.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.33, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 766,605 shares of company stock worth $193,338,727. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

