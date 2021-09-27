Stifel Nicolaus Increases Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Price Target to C$6.25

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

BNEFF stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $140.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bonterra Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 94.05%. The company had revenue of $43.25 million during the quarter.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

