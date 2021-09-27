Stifel Nicolaus Increases Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $165.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $167.13.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $158.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.43. Darden Restaurants has a one year low of $89.34 and a one year high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 7,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.27, for a total value of $1,208,496.03. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,706,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.02, for a total transaction of $735,098.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,607 shares in the company, valued at $35,045,722.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,327 shares of company stock worth $21,170,373. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 500,239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,034,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 40.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

