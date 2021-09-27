Stifel Nicolaus Raises Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) Price Target to C$21.75

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$21.50 to C$21.75 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.41.

Shares of TPZEF stock opened at $13.30 on Thursday. Topaz Energy has a 1 year low of $11.29 and a 1 year high of $14.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.68.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

