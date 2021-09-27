STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Purchased by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,726 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,118,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,466 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,925 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,418 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STM stock opened at $46.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $47.38.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on STM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. upgraded STMicroelectronics to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.