Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 2,452 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 76,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up approximately 1.5% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.86. 52,109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,384,545. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $113.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $55.36 and a one year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

