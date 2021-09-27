Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Increases Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Papp L Roy & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.36. The company had a trading volume of 402 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,902. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.56 and its 200 day moving average is $103.18. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.38 and a fifty-two week high of $110.07.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

