Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 10,668 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,669 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 10,668 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at $5,130,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,658,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

NYSE LOW traded up $3.23 on Monday, reaching $211.10. The stock had a trading volume of 57,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,922. The company has a market cap of $146.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $199.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.