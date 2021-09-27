Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $5.24

Storm Resources Ltd. (TSE:SRX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$5.24 and last traded at C$5.20, with a volume of 20700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.95.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SRX shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Storm Resources from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Storm Resources from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 price target on shares of Storm Resources in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Storm Resources in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.79.

Get Storm Resources alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$634.62 million and a PE ratio of 2,540.00.

Storm Resources (TSE:SRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$65.55 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Storm Resources Ltd. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Storm Resources (TSE:SRX)

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily owns interests in lands covering an area of 120,000 net acres located in Umbach, Nig Creek, and Fireweed areas of Northeast British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, it had 49,134 thousand barrels of oil equivalent of total proved plus probable reserves.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Storm Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Storm Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.