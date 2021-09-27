Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 653 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 150,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,877,000 after buying an additional 5,047 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $553,844,000 after buying an additional 28,578 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 130,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,495,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $405,899,000 after purchasing an additional 50,335 shares during the last quarter.

IWF stock opened at $287.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $267.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $206.90 and a 12 month high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

