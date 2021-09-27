Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $139,000 Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 961,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $587,264,000 after purchasing an additional 106,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $725.24 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $307.17 and a 12 month high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $692.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $622.94.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.26 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total transaction of $555,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALGN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.71.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

