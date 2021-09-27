Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New Investment in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $189,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of UP Fintech by 299.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,676 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the first quarter worth $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TIGR. TheStreet cut UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on UP Fintech from $21.63 to $18.22 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ:TIGR opened at $11.49 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 143.64 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

