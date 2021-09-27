Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 528,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period.

JHML opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

