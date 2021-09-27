Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 4,266 John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Posted by on Sep 27th, 2021

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,641,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after purchasing an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 671,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,159,000 after purchasing an additional 52,275 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,032 shares during the period. Finally, Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 528,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,804 shares during the period.

JHML opened at $56.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.03 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $57.28.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.