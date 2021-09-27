Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $146,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Scotiabank upgraded Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

D stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.