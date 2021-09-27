Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $157,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 159.7% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

IYE opened at $27.64 on Monday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $30.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.28.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Recommended Story: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.