Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 51.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,202 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1,120.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $75.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.35. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $92.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.58.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $200.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.88 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 49.94%. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.59%.

In related news, VP Shawn Christopher Leska sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total value of $152,580.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,327 shares in the company, valued at $482,686.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence Gregory Oconnor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $125,305.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,428 shares of company stock worth $1,273,255. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the following segments: Firearms and Castings. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

