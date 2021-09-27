Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sumco Corporation manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry. It offers monocrystalline ingots, polished wafers, annealed wafers, epitaxial wafers, junction isolated wafers, silicon-on-insulator wafers, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company operates primarily in Japan, North America, Asia and Europe. Sumco Corporation is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

OTCMKTS:SUOPY opened at $43.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.07. Sumco has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.09.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. Sumco had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $747.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.91 million. Research analysts forecast that Sumco will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sumco Company Profile

SUMCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of silicon wafers for semiconductor industry. Its silicon products range from single crystal silicon ingots to polished, epitaxial and silicon-on-insulator wafers. The company was founded on July 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

