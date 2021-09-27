Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) PT Raised to C$22.50 at CIBC

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SMMCF. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMMCF opened at $17.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.07. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $9.24 and a one year high of $17.31.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.