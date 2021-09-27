Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Sells $59,364.24 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) COO Christopher Dawson sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $59,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Christopher Dawson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Christopher Dawson sold 7,381 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $317,530.62.

On Friday, September 17th, Christopher Dawson sold 1,436 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $63,270.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Christopher Dawson sold 9,541 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $413,220.71.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $43.02 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.42 and a twelve month high of $100.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $5,650,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Sunrun by 34.9% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 388,325 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 100,459 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Sunrun by 21.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,428 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,764 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $1,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 48.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,305 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.