SureRemit 1-Day Volume Tops $18,671.00 (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. SureRemit has a total market capitalization of $1.79 million and $18,671.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SureRemit coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, SureRemit has traded down 25.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SureRemit alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002351 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00065727 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.19 or 0.00101499 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00138463 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,390.16 or 0.99614275 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.46 or 0.06891108 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.15 or 0.00752342 BTC.

SureRemit Coin Profile

SureRemit’s genesis date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for SureRemit is medium.com/sureremit . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SureRemit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SureRemit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SureRemit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.