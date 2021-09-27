Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Buys Shares of 43,017 ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 43,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned approximately 0.06% of ADC Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in ADC Therapeutics by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,025,000 after buying an additional 780,033 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 8.1% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 7,308,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,398,000 after acquiring an additional 549,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,053,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 422,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,142,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,702,000 after purchasing an additional 155,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,295,000. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADCT opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 2.47. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 52 week low of $20.01 and a 52 week high of $38.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADCT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ADC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

ADC Therapeutics Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.