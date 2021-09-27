Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $953,000 in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICPT. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 640,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,413 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 422.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 158,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after acquiring an additional 128,237 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $3,121,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 122,960 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.84.

NASDAQ:ICPT opened at $16.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $43.16.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $96.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.64 million. Equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

