Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 31,005 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 75.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,903 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,005 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,778,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $232,668,000 after purchasing an additional 622,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 70.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,208,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,202,000 after buying an additional 500,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,469,000 after acquiring an additional 222,761 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 135.4% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 376,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after acquiring an additional 216,623 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 208.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,276,000 after acquiring an additional 99,573 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $111.21 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.57. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $114.33.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. Insperity had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 180.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.77.

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total value of $1,691,976.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,951.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427. Insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

