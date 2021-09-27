Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,952 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.08% of AAR worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of AAR by 13,915.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 59,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AAR by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AAR by 42.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 29,753 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $156,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Ross Boyce bought 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.11 per share, with a total value of $361,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

AIR opened at $32.90 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.07. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.22 and a 1-year high of $45.49. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $455.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

