Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Kforce were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 9.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kforce by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 90,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after buying an additional 12,732 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Kforce by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 83.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kforce alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $62.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.95. Kforce Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.70 and a 1 year high of $64.38.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. On average, analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

About Kforce

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.