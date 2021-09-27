Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,756 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,042 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.25% of Del Taco Restaurants worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,013 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 55,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth $2,511,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 45.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 61,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 4.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 268,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 3.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 646,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 19,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

NASDAQ:TACO opened at $8.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. On average, research analysts forecast that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

