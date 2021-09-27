Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its stake in Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 84,681 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Ecopetrol were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfoundland Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter valued at $1,769,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 38.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 489,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 135,262 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Ecopetrol by 689.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 23,659 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EC stock opened at $13.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.15. Ecopetrol S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

