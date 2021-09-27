SVB Leerink Cuts Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) Price Target to $40.00

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. SVB Leerink currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

TRHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $48.26 price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.81.

Shares of NASDAQ TRHC opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $727.90 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.58. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 12-month low of $27.01 and a 12-month high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.49 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.79%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 10,000 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $468,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 829,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,830,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 2,352 shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $89,564.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 166,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,337,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

