SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage on agilon health (NYSE:AGL)

Research analysts at SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

AGL has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of agilon health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.70.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.38. agilon health has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $44.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $498.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John William Wulf sold 15,342 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $444,611.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 73,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $2,116,061.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,092,617 shares of company stock valued at $524,324,041 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $314,838,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $16,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the second quarter worth approximately $1,102,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

