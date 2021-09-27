SVB Leerink Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to “Outperform”

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) was upgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

SNY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $54.26.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,013,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,669,000 after buying an additional 222,158 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 23,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,216,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

