Swiss National Bank Buys 1,000 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,371,000 after acquiring an additional 129,075 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,040,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,070,000 after buying an additional 161,744 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,000,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,626,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares in the last quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lafitte Capital Management LP now owns 680,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,237,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 70.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 631,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 261,974 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $67.58 on Monday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.19 and a 1-year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.43 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 13.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space; guest rooms; food outlets; espresso and pastry bars; health spa and salon; retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise; family entertainment centre; banquet, convention and meeting room space.

