Swiss National Bank Cuts Stock Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Kirby worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kirby by 25.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Kirby by 434.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Kirby by 26.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,092 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kirby during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kirby stock opened at $50.22 on Monday. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $559.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total transaction of $56,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

