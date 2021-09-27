Swiss National Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Swiss National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Heritage Financial worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at $258,000. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFWA stock opened at $25.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $17.57 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.38.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $62.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

