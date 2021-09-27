Swiss National Bank Sells 70,500 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.87 and a 1-year high of $3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $531.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

CCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

See Also: What is basic economics?

