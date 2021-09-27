Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Standard Motor Products worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $138,429,000 after buying an additional 126,701 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 963,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,059,000 after buying an additional 262,059 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 343,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,284,000 after buying an additional 36,013 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 283,066 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 138,204 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 21.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,310,000 after purchasing an additional 38,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP opened at $43.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.74. The company has a market capitalization of $959.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.09 and a 52-week high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.70 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $116,026.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 5,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $247,009.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $887,290 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Standard Motor Products Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

