Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $141.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.03 million.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Switch from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen raised shares of Switch from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Switch presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 13,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $352,946.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 19,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $405,584.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 402,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,496,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 830,808 shares of company stock valued at $20,163,672. 29.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Switch by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Switch in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWCH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,242,703. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.23 and a beta of 0.75. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Switch’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Switch

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.