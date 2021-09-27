Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) dropped 4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.93 and last traded at $92.48. Approximately 4,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 919,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.10.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 35,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total transaction of $3,127,241.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,466,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,522 shares of company stock valued at $4,521,402 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,747,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,363,000 after buying an additional 39,538 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 130,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,655,000 after purchasing an additional 24,717 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Syneos Health by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,233,000 after acquiring an additional 9,672 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the second quarter worth about $4,093,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

