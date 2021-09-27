Syntal Capital Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,628 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 809,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,198,000 after acquiring an additional 547,564 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,859,379 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,389,000 after buying an additional 507,290 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services during the first quarter worth $43,990,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 7,667.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 459,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,385,000 after buying an additional 453,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 184.8% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 504,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,410,000 after buying an additional 327,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.46.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, reaching $118.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,828. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.59 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The company has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.35.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

