Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.86.

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $138.34. The company had a trading volume of 57,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,417. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.