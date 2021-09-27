Syntal Capital Partners LLC Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.7% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,585,000. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 11,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,045,000. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $284.75. The company had a trading volume of 59,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,526. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $284.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $267.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $206.90 and a fifty-two week high of $293.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

