Syntal Capital Partners LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 36,591.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716,573 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 5.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,069,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,873,000 after acquiring an additional 111,659 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,331,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,779,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 1.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,705,000 after acquiring an additional 8,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 488.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 824,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,514,000 after acquiring an additional 684,667 shares during the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.70 per share, for a total transaction of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $42.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,630. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.25 and a 12-month high of $69.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.90.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. Equities research analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

